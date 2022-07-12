Yeule @ the LCR: undeniably magnetic

Students and the public alike queued to enjoy an evening of bounce, dance and party hits such as boom clap with Charli XCX on her CRASH Tour on Saturday night at the LCR, and were greeted by the spectacle of Yeule. An ethereal performance from the whimsical cyborg persona of Nat Ćmiel, they perfectly encapsulate the discourse between art and technology in a single musical identity.

Yeule’s discography includes the acclaimed Glitch Princess (described by The Observer as “breathy, experimental music that’s unafraid to play with pitch and expectation”) as well as an additional five EPs and two LPs. Yeule proved their artistic perspective perfectly suits the stage, using a combination of vocal dexterity, ambient audio and entrancing lighting to bring a new universe to life, heightening the crowd’s anticipation.

The set began with an undeniably magnetic rendition of Pixel Affection, at which point the LCR was packed with fans boasting extravagant costumes reminiscent of a pride parade. Much of the audience mouthed lyrics and swayed, though many- like me- went into the show with no previous expectation of Yeule’s performance and left pleasantly surprised.

The emotion of the night caught up on fans mid-way through the set, as tears could be spotted rolling down their glitter-covered faces. It’s not surprising, given the attention to detail to set production, which gave their songs the elevation of a firework show. Another highlight was their make-up and costume, a perfect encapsulation of their musical identity which created a cohesive and engaging image for all to enjoy.

Despite having no previous connection to the artist, I found myself moved by their performance- which defied the borders of genre, and defined their own alternative pop. The increasing popularity of artists such as Yeule creates space for a new wave of experimental, progressive sounds and avant-garde performances.

May 21 was a night for energetic performances, where Yeule’s last song proved their natural affinity for the stage. As they embraced the crowd, and thanked them for their energy, the crowd responded with a roar and proved Yeule fulfilled her role in preparing them for the headline.

You can stream all 13 tracks on Glitch Princess now.