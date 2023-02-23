Your 2023 Student Officer candidates are here!

The time to vote for your new Student Officers is nearly upon us!
Concrete will be keeping you up to date with all the latest news in the election process, and will soon share with you interviews from your Full-Time Officer candidates.
Voting opens Monday 27th February at 10am.
For now, here is the full list of your 2023 Student Officer candidates.
Full-time Officer candidates:
Activities & Opportunities Officer
- Luke Johnson
- Ollie Dyson
- Oluwaseun Ekorhi-Robinson
- Re-Open Nominations
Campaigns & Democracy Officer
- Serene Shibli
- Re-Open Nominations
Postgraduate Officer
- Elise Page
- Irina Dolgova
- Re-Open Nominations
Undergraduate Education Officer
- Taylor Sounes
- Re-Open Nominations
Welfare, Community and Diversity Officer
- Brandon Thomas
- Nathan Wyatt
- Re-Open Nominations
Part-time Officer candidates:
Black Students Officer
- Fatima Mai-Bornu
- Re-Open Nominations
Environment Officer
- Allie Lai
- Sophie Ciurlik Rittenbaum
- Re-Open Nominations
Ethical Issues Officer
- Alice Bethell
- Re-Open Nominations
International Students Officer – Non EU Place Officer
- Amjad Daher
- Himanshu Goswami
- Lisa Poberezhniuk
- Nitendtra Shukla
- Prasad Kadam
- Re-Open Nominations
Students with Disabilities Officer – Open Place
- Holly Summers
- Re-Open Nominations
Students with Disabilities Officer – Invisible Disabilities Place
- Liz Bigalke
- Re-Open Nominations
LGBT+ Officer – Open Place
- Steph Coates
- Re-Open Nominations
Mature Students Officer
- Adrian Ashby
- Re-Open Nominations
Non-Portfolio Officer
- Eleanor Radford
- Jade Drever
- Re-Open Nominations
NUS Delegate
- Allie Lai
- Cherrine
- Edrion Ashirvadam
- Elise Page
- George Smith-Easton
- Nathan Wyatt
- Re-Open Nominations
School and Faculty Convenor candidates:
Arts and Humanities UG Faculty Convenor
- George Smith-Easton
- Re-Open Nominations
Sciences UG Faculty Convenor
- Jack Morley
- Re-Open Nominations
Social Sciences UG Faculty Convenor
- Stefan-Andrei Ciobanu
- Re-Open Nominations
MED School Convenor
- Mikey Umney
- Re-Open Nominations
BIO School Convenor
- Deniz Yazgan
- Emily Chiu
- Jack Morley
- Re-Open Nominations
CMP School Convenor
- Edrion Ashirvadam
- Re-Open Nominations
HSC School Convenor (AH accredited courses)
- Fatima Mai-Bornu
- Re-Open Nominations
LAW School Convenor
- Stefan-Andrei Ciobanu
- Re-Open Nominations
NBS School Convenor
- Prakrita Rahman
- Re-Open Nominations
PHA School Convenor
- Patryk Szalanski
- Re-Open Nominations
What do you think?