Your 2023 Student Officer candidates are here!

The time to vote for your new Student Officers is nearly upon us!

Concrete will be keeping you up to date with all the latest news in the election process, and will soon share with you interviews from your Full-Time Officer candidates.

Voting opens Monday 27th February at 10am.

For now, here is the full list of your 2023 Student Officer candidates.

Full-time Officer candidates:

Activities & Opportunities Officer

Luke Johnson

Ollie Dyson

Oluwaseun Ekorhi-Robinson

Re-Open Nominations

Campaigns & Democracy Officer

Serene Shibli

Re-Open Nominations

Postgraduate Officer

Elise Page

Irina Dolgova

Re-Open Nominations

Undergraduate Education Officer

Taylor Sounes

Re-Open Nominations

Welfare, Community and Diversity Officer

Brandon Thomas

Nathan Wyatt

Re-Open Nominations

Part-time Officer candidates:

Black Students Officer

Fatima Mai-Bornu

Re-Open Nominations

Environment Officer

Allie Lai

Sophie Ciurlik Rittenbaum

Re-Open Nominations

Ethical Issues Officer

Alice Bethell

Re-Open Nominations

International Students Officer – Non EU Place Officer

Amjad Daher

Himanshu Goswami

Lisa Poberezhniuk

Nitendtra Shukla

Prasad Kadam

Re-Open Nominations

Students with Disabilities Officer – Open Place

Holly Summers

Re-Open Nominations

Students with Disabilities Officer – Invisible Disabilities Place

Liz Bigalke

Re-Open Nominations

LGBT+ Officer – Open Place

Steph Coates

Re-Open Nominations

Mature Students Officer

Adrian Ashby

Re-Open Nominations

Non-Portfolio Officer

Eleanor Radford

Jade Drever

Re-Open Nominations

NUS Delegate

Allie Lai

Cherrine

Edrion Ashirvadam

Elise Page

George Smith-Easton

Nathan Wyatt

Re-Open Nominations

School and Faculty Convenor candidates:

Arts and Humanities UG Faculty Convenor

George Smith-Easton

Re-Open Nominations

Sciences UG Faculty Convenor

Jack Morley

Re-Open Nominations

Social Sciences UG Faculty Convenor

Stefan-Andrei Ciobanu

Re-Open Nominations

MED School Convenor

Mikey Umney

Re-Open Nominations

BIO School Convenor

Deniz Yazgan

Emily Chiu

Jack Morley

Re-Open Nominations

CMP School Convenor

Edrion Ashirvadam

Re-Open Nominations

HSC School Convenor (AH accredited courses)

Fatima Mai-Bornu

Re-Open Nominations

LAW School Convenor

Stefan-Andrei Ciobanu

Re-Open Nominations

NBS School Convenor

Prakrita Rahman

Re-Open Nominations

PHA School Convenor

Patryk Szalanski

Re-Open Nominations