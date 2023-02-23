Your 2023 Student Officer candidates are here!
The time to vote for your new Student Officers is nearly upon us!

Concrete will be keeping you up to date with all the latest news in the election process, and will soon share with you interviews from your Full-Time Officer candidates.

Voting opens Monday 27th February at 10am.

For now, here is the full list of your 2023 Student Officer candidates.

Full-time Officer candidates:

Activities & Opportunities Officer

  • Luke Johnson
  • Ollie Dyson
  • Oluwaseun Ekorhi-Robinson
  • Re-Open Nominations

Campaigns & Democracy Officer

  • Serene Shibli
  • Re-Open Nominations

Postgraduate Officer

  • Elise Page
  • Irina Dolgova
  • Re-Open Nominations

Undergraduate Education Officer

  • Taylor Sounes
  • Re-Open Nominations

Welfare, Community and Diversity Officer

  • Brandon Thomas
  • Nathan Wyatt
  • Re-Open Nominations

Part-time Officer candidates:

Black Students Officer

  • Fatima Mai-Bornu
  • Re-Open Nominations

Environment Officer

  • Allie Lai
  • Sophie Ciurlik Rittenbaum
  • Re-Open Nominations

Ethical Issues Officer

  • Alice Bethell
  • Re-Open Nominations

International Students Officer – Non EU Place Officer

  • Amjad Daher
  • Himanshu Goswami
  • Lisa Poberezhniuk
  • Nitendtra Shukla
  • Prasad Kadam
  • Re-Open Nominations

Students with Disabilities Officer – Open Place

  • Holly Summers
  • Re-Open Nominations

Students with Disabilities Officer – Invisible Disabilities Place

  • Liz Bigalke
  • Re-Open Nominations

LGBT+ Officer – Open Place

  • Steph Coates
  • Re-Open Nominations

Mature Students Officer

  • Adrian Ashby
  • Re-Open Nominations

Non-Portfolio Officer

  • Eleanor Radford
  • Jade Drever
  • Re-Open Nominations

NUS Delegate

  • Allie Lai
  • Cherrine
  • Edrion Ashirvadam
  • Elise Page
  • George Smith-Easton
  • Nathan Wyatt
  • Re-Open Nominations

School and Faculty Convenor candidates:

Arts and Humanities UG Faculty Convenor

  • George Smith-Easton
  • Re-Open Nominations

Sciences UG Faculty Convenor

  • Jack Morley
  • Re-Open Nominations

Social Sciences UG Faculty Convenor

  • Stefan-Andrei Ciobanu
  • Re-Open Nominations

MED School Convenor

  • Mikey Umney
  • Re-Open Nominations

BIO School Convenor

  • Deniz Yazgan
  • Emily Chiu
  • Jack Morley
  • Re-Open Nominations

CMP School Convenor

  • Edrion Ashirvadam
  • Re-Open Nominations

HSC School Convenor (AH accredited courses)

  • Fatima Mai-Bornu
  • Re-Open Nominations

LAW School Convenor

  • Stefan-Andrei Ciobanu
  • Re-Open Nominations

NBS School Convenor

  • Prakrita Rahman
  • Re-Open Nominations

PHA School Convenor

  • Patryk Szalanski
  • Re-Open Nominations
23/02/2023

